Monsoon 2021: Catch Up On All The Latest News About Monsoon Rain In India

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the central Arabian Sea, covering several parts of the country, including the entire northeastern region, according to the India Metrological Department (IMD). The Southwest Monsoon has also advanced in some parts of Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Telangana, entire Tamil Nadu and more parts of Andhra Pradesh. All the northeastern states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Assam, and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, most parts of sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are also getting Monsoon rainfall. The IMD, in its long-range forecast for Southwest Monsoon 2021, said, India is likely to witness normal Monsoon this year. Monsoon is also the main sowing season for farmers in the country.
Monsoon 2021: Catch Up On The Latest About Monsoon Rain In India
- Heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on June 8: IMD
- Assam, Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to get heavy Monsoon rain on June 9:IMD
- Widespread rainfall is also likely in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on June 7: IMD
- Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to get Monsoon rain on June 8, 9 and 10: IMD
- Southwesterly winds have strengthened over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and neighbourhood areas: IMD
- Fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Northeastern states during the next four or five days: IMD
- The Southwest Monsoon, which set in over Karnataka on June 4, has advanced to north and interior parts of the state, bringing heavy rain, according to the weather office.
- A rain alert has been sounded in few areas including coastal Karnataka, an official handling disaster management said.
- Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely over plains of Northwest India betweem June 8 and 18: IMD