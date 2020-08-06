Maharashtra Minister Praises Palghar Police For Rain Rescue Ops

Maharashtra's Palghar battered by heavy rain

In Maharashtra's Palghar, which is seeing very heavy rain and flood-like situation, 22 people who were stranded have been rescued by the district's police. State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh, today praised the Palghar Police for saving the lives of the people. On Wednesday, a five-year-old girl, who who clung on to a tree for over four hours was also saved by the police personnel. Mr Deshmukh praised the Palghar police on Twitter.

Heavy rain battered Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala for the last four days. Landslides and floods have impacted normal lives of people. In Kerala, water from Muthirapuzha river in Munnar entered the low lying areas, following heavy rainfall.

Kerala: Water from Muthirapuzha river in Munnar enters low lying areas, following heavy rainfall in the area pic.twitter.com/9aIgclkoDW — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The weather office has warned of heavy rain in Idukki, Wayanad, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod till Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to be vigilant.

In Karnataka, a landslide occurred in Kodagu district this morning. A team of National Disaster Response Force has reached the spot and so far there are no reports of any injures.

Karnataka: A landslide occurs near Talacauvery in Kodagu district; a team of National Disaster Response Force has reached the spot pic.twitter.com/DB8efF7OJ9 — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

High tide hit Mumbai amid rain today. Even though the intensity of rainfall has gone down, many places are still waterlogged. The city received the highest rainfall of the season within just 12 hours on Wednesday along with strong winds reaching up to 100 km per hour, according to the civic body.

#WATCH Maharashtra: High tide hits Mumbai's Marine Drive amid heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/wIMrNKmpit — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

The Vihar lake, one of the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, overflowed last night due to incessant rain in the catchment areas since Tuesday, the Mumbai civic body said. Different parts of Maharashtra faced severe waterlogging and flood-like situation in the last few days.

(Inputs from ANI & PTI)