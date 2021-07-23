Record 594.4 mm Rainfall In 24 Hours In Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar in Maharashtra received 594.4 millimetres of rainfall in 24 hours, IMD said.

Mahabaleshwar in Satara district, one of Maharashtra's most well-patronised hill stations, has received 594.4 millimetres of rainfall in a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Friday, which an IMD official said may be the highest ever recorded there.

Mahabaleshwar, some 260 kilometres from, got 482 mm of rainfall on Wednesday and 461 on Thursday, data from the India Meteorological Department showed.

"Mahabaleshwar received 594.4 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. This is probably the highest ever rainfall recorded in the hill station," Dr Jayant Sarkar, head of the IM''s Regional Meteorological Centre told PTI.

Giving details of rainfall post 2010, Mumbai RMC senior scientist Dr Shubhangi Bhute said Mahabaleshwar had recorded 432 mm on July 31, 2014, the highest ever till now for the month, while it was 298.7 mm on July 16, 2018 and 290.8 mm on July 26, 2010.

IMD data shows that Mahabaleshwar annual rainfall is around 5,530 mm, of which some 30 per cent has been received in the last three days.

The hill station has received 939 mm more rainfall than its annual seasonal average for the period ending July 23, as per IMD data.

