In Telangana, Hundreds Of People Shifted To Safer Places After Heavy Rain

Monsoon 2020: Hundreds of people have been shifted to safer places in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana following heavy rain. Relief work started Friday in affected areas of the state. The water level in Godavari river in the temple town of Bhadrachalam was flowing above the danger level of 53 feet and stood at 55 feet, officials said.

According to official data, Karakagudem in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and Venkatapuram in Mulugu district received very heavy rainfall of 173 mm and 127 mm. Several other areas in the state received moderate rainfall.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who visited the overflowing Munneru rivulet at Khammam, said residents of low lying areas in have been shifted to safer places and provided with food and other amenities. The minister directed the officials to be on alert and continue relief operations till the flood waters receded.

Meanwhile, relief work continued in Warangal, where several areas have been inundated following heavy rain this week. Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao had announced on Tuesday that a special month-long drive would be conducted in the city to remove all encroachments on drains, which were reportedly the reason for inundation of roads and flooding in residential areas.