Rain Red Alert For 6 Districts In Madhya Pradesh: Met Office

Month 2020: Heavy rain and flood-like situation in Satna earlier this month

Monsoon 2020: A 'Red' alert for extremely heavy rainfall in six districts of Madhya Pradesh has been issued by the Meteorological Department Of India (IMD). The state saw heavy rain since morning today.

The 'Red' alert will be valid till Saturday morning. Extremely heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, Betul, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Harda districts. Apart from this, the IMD also issued an 'Orange' alert for very heavy rainfall at isolated places in 12 districts including Vidisha, Ujjain, Chhindwara and Panna.

The weather office has issued a 'Yellow' alert at few places in 16 other districts of the state, including Bhopal, Rewa, Satna and Shivpuri. The warnings are valid till Saturday morning.

While Narsinghpur district received 105 mm rainfall from Thursday morning to Friday morning, Bhopal recorded 80 mm during the same period, G D Mishra, senior meteorologist of IMD Bhopal, said.

Monsoon is active in Madhya Pradesh and the state had received five per cent below average rainfall as on Friday, he added.