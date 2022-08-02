Monkeypox: Kerala Reports 5th Case, 7 In India So Far

This is the fifth case of Monkeypox in the state.

Days after the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms in the state, another Monkeypox case has been confirmed in Kerala as a UAE returnee tested positive today. This is the fifth case of the viral disease in the state so far.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George confirmed the news of another Monkeypox case in the state, news agency ANI reported.

The 30-year-old patient is currently undergoing treatment in Malappuram, the health minister said.

He had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from the UAE and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College in Malappuram, the minister said.

Twenty people have been quarantined in the state's Thrissur district following the death of one person with Monkeypox-like symptoms, officials said on Monday.

The officials also confirmed that the victim had come in contact with "only 10 people" including family members and friends.

"The situation is well under control, there's no panic here as of now. The person had direct contact with only 10 people including family members and a few friends. 20 people quarantined so far," said Renjini, Member, Education and Health standing committee.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. The disease is endemic in regions like West and Central Africa but lately, cases have been reported from non-endemic countries too, according to the WHO.

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limiting disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks.

With new confirmed and suspected cases being reported, the Centre formed a task force Monday to monitor the situation and decide on response initiatives.