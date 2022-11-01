Video: Beer-Guzzling Monkey Is A Menace For Liquor Shops In UP Town

A video captures the unbelievable sight of the monkey drinking beer out of a can.

Monkeys being a societal menace is an unremarkable occurrence in India however a primate with an apparent alcohol addiction that steals liquor from shops and people is definitely unusual.

A curious case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareilly where a monkey has been breaking into liquor shops and stealing alcohol. The monkey has also been accused of stealing bottles of alcohol from people.

A video captures the unbelievable sight of the monkey drinking beer out of a can while an amused group of people watch on. It sits on its haunches and tips the beer into his mouth, which shows that this isn't his first rodeo.

A liquor shopkeeper operating in Achalganj in the district has expressed resentment against the alcohol thief and claims that the monkey resorts to biting if chased. Shopkeepers in the area allege that their complaints to the authorities are left unheeded.

District Excise Officer Rajendra Pratap Singh said that efforts are being made to catch this monkey with the help of the Forest Department, adding that customers would soon be rid of this problem.