Monkey Enters Ram Temple Sanctum Sanctorum, Devotees See Hanuman Symbolism

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday.

A day after the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya, a nimble monkey found its way into the sanctum sanctorum on Tuesday evening.

At around 5:50 pm, the primate, seemingly unfazed by the sacred grandeur of the inner sanctum, entered through the southern gate and approached the revered Utsav idol of Lord Ram.

Security personnel stationed outside, initially alarmed by the unexpected guest, rushed towards the monkey, fearing it might cause harm to the idol, reportedly said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple trust

Instead of causing any disruption, it gracefully traversed the sanctum before heading towards the northern gate. Finding it closed, the monkey simply turned eastward and, navigating the throngs of awe-struck devotees, exited peacefully through the eastern gate.

"Today at around 5:50 pm, a monkey entered the sanctum sanctorum through the southern gate and entered the Utsav idol. Reached near. The security personnel posted outside saw this and ran towards the monkey thinking that the monkey might drop the Utsav idol on the ground. But as soon as the policemen ran towards the monkey, the monkey ran calmly towards the northern gate. Since the gate was closed, he moved towards the east and passing through the crowd, went out through the eastern gate without causing any trouble to anyone. The security personnel say that for us it is as if Hanuman ji himself has come to see Ramlala," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra posted in X.

Many devotees interpreted the event as a sign of Hanuman Ji's continued guardianship over Lord Ram and his blessings upon the newly established temple.

The Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony after the hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)