Mohan Yadav Speaks To Madhya Pradesh Students Stuck In Violence-Hit Kyrgyzstan

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to students of Madhya Pradesh who were stuck in the violence-hit Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday via video call and assured security and their safe return after their exams get over.

"It was brought to my attention that some students from our state went for medical study in Kyrgyzstan and there was some dispute between local students and foreign students in which some students were also injured. After which, we are worried about the Indian students studying there. I have just talked to the students of our state who are stuck there. They are safe. We are also in constant touch with the Indian government and the Kyrgyzstan government. Students have been given proper security there," Chief Minister Yadav said.

He added that about 30,000 students, including around 1200 students from Madhya Pradesh, were studying there and all of them were safe.

"We have decided that the students should be brought back from there after their exams get over, otherwise, they will face a year loss. We have told the administration there that in any case, the examinations should be conducted on time and proper security measures should also be ensured. The government is in contact 24 hours, no one is hurt. We hope that the situation will become normal soon," the chief minister further said.

The CM also assured the parents of the students that the government was continuously making an effort to make the situation normal there.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, said that the situation there was normal and the Indian students were safe.

In a post on X, the Embassy wrote, "Situation in Bishkek is normal. All Indian students are safe."

"They are requested to continue to follow the guidelines prescribed by authorities in the Kyrgyz Republic. In case of any issue, students can contact the Embassy at 0555710041," it added.

Reportedly, there have been several incidents in Bishkek since Friday evening, the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan said in a social media post, adding that the situation has heated up.

"There have been a number of incidents of mob violence against foreign students in Bishkek since last evening. According to the Kyrgyz press, the matter boiled over yesterday due to sharing online videos of a fight between Kyrgyz students and medical students from Egypt on May 13," the Pakistan embassy in Kyrgyzstan stated earlier.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan had then advised the Indian students to stay indoors and to get in touch with the Indian Embassy. The Indian Embassy also shared a helpline contact number for the students.

