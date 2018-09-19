Mohan Bhagwat's Top Quotes As RSS Outreach Programme Concludes

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had said "Hindutva" means inclusivity and accepting Muslims is a part of it.

On the last day of RSS conclave 'Bhavishya Ka Bharat', chief Mohan Bhagwat answered questions answered questions on education, language, women safety and cow vigilantism, asked by special invites.

Here are Mohan Bhagwat's top quotes from today:

* We need a new education policy which is a mix of modern education and our traditions.

* Degrees being given out by institutions but research work decreasing.

* You should not be opposed to any language, including English.

* We have no enmity with English, we need proficient speakers in the language.

* We have to create an environment where women feel safe and secure.

* No anger against Hindutva, acceptance of Hindutva increasing in the world.

* It's a crime to take law in one's own hands

* We have to reject doublespeak as there is no talk of violence by cow smugglers.

* Conversion by unfair means is wrong.

* LGBTQ should not be isolated, they are part of society.

* RSS does not accept Article 370 and 35-A of the Constitution relating to Jammu and Kashmir.

* Ram Mandir should be built at the earliest.

