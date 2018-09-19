"Crime To Take Law In One's Own Hands": Mohan Bhagwat On Cow Vigilantism

The Sangh head said, "We have to reject the double-speak as there is no talk of violence by cow smugglers."

All India | | Updated: September 19, 2018 20:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Crime To Take Law In One's Own Hands': Mohan Bhagwat On Cow Vigilantism

There should be stringent punishment in cow vigilantism cases, Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi: 

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today pitched for protection of cows, but disapproved of going against law in the name of such vigilantism.

The Sangh head also said, "We have to reject the double-speak as there is no talk of violence by cow smugglers."

He was replying to questions on cow vigilantism and mob lynching.

It is a crime to take law in one's own hands, Mr Bhagwat said on cow vigilantism and asserted there should be stringent punishment in such cases.

The question came in the backdrop of instances of alleged lynching by cow vigilantes in several states

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwatcow vigilantes in several statesMob Lynching

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India vs PakistanNavjot SidhuAmit ShahTriple TalaqPNB ScamTamil NewsSania MirzaNews in BanglaAsia Cup 2018Live TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................