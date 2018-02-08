RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Asks Bihar Farmers To Join The Sangh Speaking to farmers invited to a RSS volunteers' camp here, he highlighted the work done by volunteers in villages of the country.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's Bihar tour is scheduled to conclude on February 15 (File Photo) Muzaffarpur, Bihar: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday urged farmers of Bihar to join the Sangh and become a part of its mission to build a society free from discrimination.



Speaking to farmers invited to a RSS volunteers' camp here, he highlighted the work done by volunteersin villages of the country.



"The problems faced by our villages can be solved by only those who live in villages. The RSS has been in close touch with rural India," said the Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



"Thousands of our branches operate in villages. Our swayamsevaks have made laudable contribution towards rural development," said Mr Bhagwat who arrived in this north Bihar town on a five-day tour yesterday.



The RSS chief also stressed on the need to adopt organic farming. He said that organic farming has been a part of tradition for thousands of years.



The RSS chief's tour of the state is scheduled to conclude on February 15.



Opposition parties, the RJD and the Congress, have alleged that Mr Bhagwat's visits have become frequent of late and it was a part of the agenda of the BJP to "saffronize" Bihar.



They have also accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of having capitulated before the BJP, and taunted him over his 2016 resolve of making a RSS-free India when he had been heading an anti-BJP coalition government.



Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said Mr Bhagwat was meeting farmers with a view to helping them make their own lives better.



