Arguments End In Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair's Case, Order Soon: Updates

Mohammed Zubair was arrested last night over a 2018 tweet.

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of fact-checking website Alt News, was arrested last night over a 2018 tweet, weeks after he called out BJP leader Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks on Prophet Muhammad that triggered a huge crisis for the government and led to protests in India and anger from Gulf countries.

The tweet by Mohammed Zubair was "highly provocative and more than sufficient to incite feeling of hatred" among people, says a Delhi Police First Information Report (FIR).

In the tweet, Mr Zubair shared a clip from legendary filmmaker Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 1983 classic Kissi Se Na Kehna.

The image shows a hotel board that reads "Hanuman Hotel" in Hindi. Paint marks suggest that it was earlier called 'Honeymoon Hotel' and the "Honeymoon" was changed to "Hanuman". Mr Zubair wrote in the tweet, "Before 2014: Honeymoon Hotel, After 2014: Hanuman Hotel".

Here are the live updates:

Jun 28, 2022 16:18 (IST) Arguments conclude.

Jun 28, 2022 16:18 (IST) Vrinda Grover for Mohammed Zubair: That was the statement of a chief minister which he reiterated

Jun 28, 2022 16:13 (IST) Delhi Police: He is a fact checker, just to become popular, some are outraging sentiment of religious groups. He has made several such posts, outraging sentiments of religious groups.

He didn't cooperate, all the applications on mobile including Twitter App also deleted.

There are several FIRs against him for such posts... this is a continuing offence. His deliberate act is on record... which is outraging sentiment of religious groups.

We have to recover his laptop and other devices. So we are asking for his further remand.

Referring to some of his tweets including "Pray to Hanuman, monkeys will not disturb you"... this is not the work of the journalist...

Jun 28, 2022 16:12 (IST) Remand can't be mechanical. They are seeking custody for my laptop. Even courts cannot grant access to something that's not part of the investigation.

The moral duty of a journalist is to speak truth to power.

The Delhi Police is misleading the court.

Not only we are opposing the remand but also seeking bail.

Jun 28, 2022 16:10 (IST) They have seized my phone. He has already told to the police that he uses only his mobile for the tweet and not the laptop. Why do they need my laptop now ?

They are seeking my laptop because I have been challenging many a things... if the police is acting malafide... this court cannot turn blind eye.

I used to use a different phone in 2018 and I lost that phone. This is not the first time am saying this. I have already said this in the earlier case before the HC and I also have the lost report, by threatening me, they not gonna get the lost phone.

They want the laptop now.

This is the abuse of power by Delhi Police

They want my laptop because I am journalist. Our laptop contain sensitive information, once it's seized, they will start a fishing exercise.

Why is my laptop they are after?

Because I have been challenging people... maybe they are influential

This anonymous Twitter handle... this was his first tweet which the Delhi police have taken cognisance of...

Why was the tweet dug out ? Who is playing mischief here ?

The tweet is of March 2018 and in June 2022, Police taking action. That needs to be looked into.

Honeymooners and Hanuman Bhakts can't be the two groups in this case for Sec 153A to kick in

Jun 28, 2022 16:04 (IST) Vrinda Grover for Mohammed Zubair: He was summoned in a different case, 41A CrPC notice was issued in the old case.

At 5 PM questioning began, new notice for new case was given during the questioning and was arrested at 6.45 PM.

The tweet is of March 2018.

Delhi Police accuse me of editing the name from Honeymoon Hotel to Hanuman Hotel.

But the truth is, this picture is from a movie directed by Hrishikesh.

The picture tweeted by Zubair was from that movie. He didn't edit

The entire case borders on absurdity. Police say they were alerted to this tweet but this tweet is dated March 2018.

Sec 153 A needs two communities, which are the two communities here ?

This is from a movie which was clearer by the censor board.

I am a fact checker. I am journalist. I speak my mind in a democratic country.

Called me in a different case but arrested in a different case. Delhi Police has submitted that Zubair has edited the image.

Let them prove and I will prove that the picture is from a movie and I didn't edit it.

I would believe that the Delhi Police officer knows what he is doing... that too dealing with the liberty of a person.

I was not given the copy of the FIR yesterday nor the remand application when he was produced yesterday.

We got the remand copy from the website of a channel.

Those tweets are there since 2018. What has happened between 2018-2022 because of this tweet.

Many have tweeted the same, the only difference between those handles and mine is my faith, my name and my profession

Jun 28, 2022 16:02 (IST) Public Prosecutor for Delhi Police explains to the court the nature of the tweet. Mohammed Zubair has over five lakh followers.

Jun 28, 2022 16:01 (IST) Advocate Vrinda Grover will be appearing for Mohammed Zubair.

Jun 28, 2022 16:00 (IST) Hearing begins.

Jun 28, 2022 15:58 (IST) Update: Delhi Police seeks a 5-day further remand of Mohammed Zubair. Police say, other FIRs also registered against him in different matters.

