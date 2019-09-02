Arrest Warrant Against Cricketer Mohammed Shami In Domestic Violence Case

The court has also issued an arrest warrant against Mohammed Shami's brother

An arrest warrant has been issued today against cricketer Mohammed Shami in a domestic violence case registered against him by his estranged wife. Mr Shami, who is in the West Indies for an ongoing Test series, has 15 days to surrender, a court in Kolkata's Alipore said.

The Test series is scheduled to finish tomorrow.

The court has also issued an arrest warrant against the pacer's brother, Hasid Ahmed, in the same case.

An official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has however said that no action will be taken against Mohammed Shami till they see the chargesheet, news agency IANS reported.

Hasin Jahan, the cricketer's wife had last year made startling revelations on social media about her husband's infidelity and accused him and his family members of domestic abuse. She had also posted screenshots of the pacer's alleged chats with multiple women. Mr Shami has denied all allegations.

In March this year, the cricketer was charged with dowry and sexual harassment. Hasin Jahan also demanded Rs 7 lakh as monthly maintenance.

A month later, Ms Jahan had locked herself in a room in her in-laws house saying she had "every right to stay there". Police intervened and after failing to control the situation, detained her. She was later released.

"I have come to my husband's house and I have every right to stay here. My in-laws are misbehaving with me and the police are supporting them. They should have arrested them but they are taking me to the police station," she had said after her release.

