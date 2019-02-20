LIVE Updates: Saudi Crown Prince, PM Modi Hold Bilateral Talks Today

The Crown Prince was greeted by PM Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in New Delhi for a day's visit on Tuesday evening. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport with a warm hug. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi today.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was given the Guard of Honour as part of ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

The visit will be closely watched for talks between the two leaders on terrorism and trade. Saudi Arabia has vowed to "de-escalate" rising tensions between Pakistan and India during the high-profile summit in Islamabad.

