LIVE Updates: Saudi Crown Prince, PM Modi Hold Bilateral Talks Today

Sources told NDTV that India and Saudi Arabia are likely to issue a "strong statement on terrorism" after today's meeting between PM Modi and the Prince

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 20, 2019 10:57 IST
The Crown Prince was greeted by PM Narendra Modi in the national capital on Tuesday

New Delhi: 

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in New Delhi for a day's visit on Tuesday evening. He was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport with a warm hug. He is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Modi today. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was given the Guard of Honour as part of ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. He was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

The visit will be closely watched for talks between the two leaders on terrorism and trade. Saudi Arabia has vowed to "de-escalate" rising tensions between Pakistan and India during the high-profile summit in Islamabad.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the bilateral talks between PM Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman:


Feb 20, 2019
10:42 (IST)
Relation between India and the Arabian peninsula is in our DNA: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince
Relation between India and the Arabian peninsula is in our DNA: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said. 

"We want to be sure that this relation is maintained and improved for the sake of both countries. With the leadership of the President and the PM, I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India," he added.
Feb 20, 2019
10:22 (IST)
Feb 20, 2019
10:16 (IST)
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman gets ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind 

Feb 20, 2019
10:04 (IST)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, widely known as "MBS", arrived in New Delhi with his ministers and a large business delegation, at the end of his two-day visit to Pakistan.
