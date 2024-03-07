'Modi Aayenge, Modi Aayenge': Young Singer From Kashmir Composes Song Praising PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil multiple development projects.

A young singer from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has composed a song praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Srinagar today to address a rally. Imran Aziz who claims to be a huge fan of the prime minister, has composed the around three-minute long song, welcoming him and praising the steps his government has taken, including the abrogation of Article 370.

The song starts with "Modi aayenge, Modi aayenge, Kamal khilayenge, 'jhanda leharayenge" (Modi will come, the lotus will bloom and he (Modi) will hoist the flag.)

Speaking with ANI, Aziz said, "I was hearing that Modiji is arrving in Kashmir. I thought of singing something for him. I am his huge fan. I have been influenced with his style of work. It took me one week to compose the song".

"There was some problem in lyrics. Then Sajad bhai and Ishtiyaq bhai helped me through," he said.

Sharing his delight and expectations from PM Modi visit to Kashmir, he said, "I am extremely happy. I have lot of expectations and hopes from him. There are lot of challenges in Kashmir. There is issue of unemployment and hospitals in Anantnag. Youth here are inclined towards drugs. We are hoping that he (PM Modi) will set everything right".

In his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi will unveil multiple development projects. This is PM Modi's second visit to the Jammu and Kashmir in more than two weeks. In February 20, PM Modi during his visit addressed rally in Jammu.

On being asked would he like to meet PM Modi, he said, "I had never thought of composing a song which will went viral. I want to meet PM Modi. It will give me great pleasure. He (PM Modi) has done a lot of work. He is not only a leader of India but the entire world".

"I want PM-Modi led NDA to return to power for a third term", he added.