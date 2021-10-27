Moderate Rainfall Expected In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry From October 29-31: Weather Office

The weather office official said that the fishermen have also been issued a warning. (Representational)

Sounding an alert for rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General of Chennai S Balachandran on Wednesday said that moderate rainfall is expected over entire Tamil Nadu and Puducherry from October 29-31.

Stating the reason behind the warning of moderate rainfall, he said that the low-pressure area which has formed in central parts of the South Bay of Bengal is expected to move towards the Tamil Nadu coast in the next two to three days.

