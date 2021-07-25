Mobile Phone Snatching Gang Busted In UP, 4 Minors Detained

The accused stole the phone of a ward boy who works at the district hospital, they said.

A mobile phone snatching gang was busted with the arrest of four people in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Saturday.

Senior police official Sukirti Madhav Mishra said that the gang was busted on Friday during the investigation of a mobile phone theft.

In the incident on July 17, the accused stole the phone of a ward boy named, Nitin Kumar, who works at the district hospital, they said.

The arrests were made near Badhev village that falls under Adarsh Mandi police station, they said, adding the boys, aged around 16 to 17 years, have been sent to judicial custody.