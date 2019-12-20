Mobile Internet Ban Lifted In Assam After 10 Days

The state government had said that mobile internet services in the state would be restored from Friday though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5 pm on Thursday.

Mobile internet had been snapped in Assam in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law

Guwahati:

Mobile internet services resumed in Assam today, ten days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the new citizenship law.

A senior official of private telecom operator Airtel said the ban was lifted from 9 am today.

"As we did not received any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am," he said.

Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.
 

