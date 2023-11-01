Mob Surrounds Police Station Near Manipur Chief Minister's Office, Cops Fire In Air

The police in Imphal opened fire in the air today to disperse a mob

The Manipur Police fired several rounds in the air today to disperse a mob that surrounded a police station near the Chief Minister's office in the state capital Imphal. Curfew has been reimposed in the city.

Reports of gunfire at other parts of Imphal city came at the time of filing this report.

The mob, allegedly led by the local youth group Arambai Tenggol, demanded weapons from the police station in protest against what they called the state government's inaction following the killing of a senior police officer by an insurgent sniper in the India-Myanmar border town Moreh yesterday.

The mob clashed with the security forces and allegedly tried to surround the 1st Manipur Rifles complex, close to the Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister N Biren Singh's office in Imphal West district, demanding arms and ammunition, police sources said.

To control the mob, the security forces first baton-charged them, but had to fire in the air as the crowds kept on pushing in. Some people were injured in the clash, police sources said.

Public Anger After Cop Shot Dead

The killing of senior Manipur Police officer Chingtham Anand by an insurgent sniper while he was overseeing the construction of a helipad in Moreh yesterday has sparked massive protests in the valley areas.

Protesters have demanded the Biren Singh government to send more forces to the border trading town, where the hill-majority Kukis have objected against the deployment of Manipur Police personnel.

Commandos of the Manipur Police have arrested at least 10 Myanmar nationals in as many days for looting homes of Moreh residents, who left the border town when ethnic clashes broke out on May 3 between the hill-majority Kuki tribes and the valley-majority Meiteis.

A small squad of Manipur Police commandos who have been stationed in Moreh since the May 3 violence is being bolstered with reinforcements now. Sending the police personnel to the border town, however, has not been easy due to roadblocks by miscreants, sources said, adding the need for a larger helipad was felt and so a decision to build it was taken.

Kuki Students' Organisation Calls Shutdown

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) has called a 48-hour shutdown starting Wednesday midnight in protest against the deployment of additional police commandos in Moreh.

The KSO in a statement said it takes "strong exception to the continued stationing and additional deployment of Manipur Police commandos in Moreh despite Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance to withdraw all state forces within three days during his visit to the border town".

Mr Shah had gone to Moreh in late May, weeks after the ethnic violence began in Churachandpur and spread to other districts. The KSO alleged police commandos have been torturing Moreh residents after the killing of the police officer yesterday.

The Kuki body Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) has also made similar allegations.