Mob Beats Man To Death In Bengal Over Child-Lifting Rumours: Police

Police said the man was tied to a lamp post and beaten up on suspicion of being a child lifter. (File)

A person was killed by a mob in West Bengal's Asansol on Wednesday on suspicion of being a child lifter, police said. One person has been arrested and several others have been detained by the police for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The incident took place barely a fortnight after the West Bengal assembly passed a bill on August 30 against mob assault and incidents of lynching with provision for life imprisonment to those injuring a person and capital punishment for causing death.

According to officials of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, the unidentified person aged between 35 to 40 years was tied to a lamp post and beaten up on suspicion of being a child lifter.

He was later untied and beaten again by the mob, they said.

A huge police contingent rushed to the spot on being informed about the incident and rescued the man, who later died due to his injuries in a state run hospital, the officials said.

"We are yet to identify the person. We have arrested one person and have detained few others on the basis of video clippings of the incident that went viral," a senior police official said.

"We have started an investigation into the case," he added.

The West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, was passed by a voice vote on August 30 in the Assembly in the aftermath of a string of incidents in which people were beaten to death over rumours of cattle smuggling and child lifting.

It has provision of jail term for three years to life imprisonment in cases of assault leading to injury, besides a fine ranging from Rs one lakh to Rs three lakh.

In the event of the victim's death, the attackers would be punished with death sentence or rigorous life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh.

