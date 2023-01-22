'Mo-Mo': Congress MP's Understanding Claim For PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee

Congress's mega foot march started last year in September (File)

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and claimed they have an "understanding" on Congress.



Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is also the West Bengal Congress Chief, said Mamata Banerjee will not do anything to upset the Prime Minister.

"Several leaders have appreciated Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, but not her," Mr Chowdhury said.

"There's 'Mo-Mo', an understanding between Mamata Banerjee and Modi ji. When Modi ji says- Congress-Mukt Bharat, then Mamata ji also says Congress should be removed from Bengal," he claimed.

This is not the first time the Congress MP has made such a claim. Earlier, Mr Chowdhury had claimed that there was a "secret understanding" between PM Modi and Ms Banerjee to "save Trinamool Congress leaders" from the central agencies.

"Mamata Banerjee wants to weaken Congress by becoming informer" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She bowed her head in front of Modi ji to save her party leaders from CBI and ED," he had said.

With an eye on Lok Sabha elections, Congress started its mega foot march last year in September from Tamil Nadu.

The party has invited 21 opposition parties for the grand finale of the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on January 30.

Besides, three Congress Chief Ministers, the organisers are expecting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Shiv Sena's Udhav Thackeray among several big names, including alliance partners of Congress, to attend the concluding function of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Last month, the Prime Minister virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal, the day his mother, Hiraben, had died.

Ms Banerjee condoled PM Modi's mother's death and thanked him for joining the event in spite of suffering such a huge personal loss.