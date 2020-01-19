MLA Denied Ticket By AAP To Contest Delhi Polls On BSP Ticket

Narayan Dutt Sharma will contest the Delhi polls from Badarpur constituency on BSP ticket

MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma, who quit the Aam Aadmi Party recently, will contest the February 8 Delhi Assembly election from his Badarpur constituency on a BSP ticket.

Bahujan Samaj Party announced its first list of 42 candidates.

The party has decided to field its nominees in all 70 seats in Delhi. Another list is expected on Sunday.

AAP had denied Sharma ticket this time and fielded Ram Singh Netaji, a Congress leader and former MLA who joined the party recently.

Ram Singh Netaji had won the Assembly elections in 2008 from Badarpur on a BSP ticket. BSP won two seats in the 2008 elections.

Of the 42 candidates fielded by the BSP on Saturday, eight belong to the Scheduled Castes.