'Rapidly Implementing Initiatives To Double Farmer Income': ML Khattar

ML Khattar alleged there was corruption during the previous regimes.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said his government has been rapidly implementing initiatives for doubling farmers' incomes and prepared a scheme for constructing pucca tracks towards farm fields.

Earlier, he inaugurated and laid foundation stones for various projects worth Rs 100 crore.

"The state government has been rapidly implementing schemes for doubling farmers' incomes," the chief minister said at a public meeting in Chourmastpur village in Ambala.

Mr Khattar added that economic security has been provided to farmers through the Fasal Bima Yojana.

This year, 25-kilometer tracks in each assembly constituency would be made pucca with bricks, he said.

In the next financial year, 100-kilometre tracks in each assembly constituency would be made pucca, he added.

Mr Khattar alleged that during the previous regimes, there was corruption in all government works such as granting change of land use permissions, transfers and granting licences to builders.

He claimed that his government had curbed corruption at all levels.

"According to a survey conducted by a private organisation, there was 51 per cent corruption in the state in 2014 which was reduced to 19 per cent in 2018," an official release quoted the chief minister as saying.

Khattar said the state government would eliminate the remaining 19 per cent corruption too with people's assistance.

He said the victory of BJP candidates in the recently concluded mayoral elections had ended an era of nepotism, regionalism and showed that people support "politics of development".

The chief minister also distributed e-Golden Cards to beneficiaries under the Ayushmaan Bharat Yojana.