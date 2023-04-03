MK Stalin's Social Justice Meet Brings Opposition Together Ahead Of 2024

MK Stalin, the chief of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, who has emerged as the interlocutor pushing for opposition unity ahead of next year's general election, is holding an opposition meet today attended by key leaders. Most leaders have joined in online. The DMK has denied any political angle to the meet, saying it was trying to take the social justice movement forward.

The second national conference on social justice is being attended by Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Hemant Soren, Former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Trinamool's Derek O'Brien, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. Other opposition parties – Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, Telangana's Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party -- have also joined in.

This is the first such attempt after the disqualification of Congress's Rahul Gandhi from parliament, which is seen to have brought the opposition together.

Recently the DMK held a rally that brought together many opposition leaders on Chief Minister M K Stalin's 70th birthday.