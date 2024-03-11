Mk Stalin Writes To Centre Over Fishermen Arrested In Sri Lanka

"However, in recent months, our fishermen are being harassed," he wrote (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday apprised the Centre of the arrest of 22 fishermen and the seizure of their three boats by Sri Lanka and sought swift measures to secure the release of the men and their boats.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Mr Stalin said the Sri Lankan Navy seized three mechanised fishing boats, two registered in Tamil Nadu and one in Puducherry, and arrested 22 fishermen in two separate incidents on March 10.

"Given the sensitivity of this matter, I appeal to you to intervene swiftly and to decisively secure the immediate release of our fishermen and their boats," he wrote.

The arrest has deprived the fishermen of their only source of livelihood besides causing them and their families immense distress, Mr Stalin noted in the letter.

"As you are aware, our fishermen have been fishing in the traditional waters adjacent to our nation for generations. It is the only source of their livelihood. However, in recent months, our fishermen are being harassed, arrested and their vessels are also being detained, in alarming numbers," the letter said.

