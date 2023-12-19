MK Stalin Seeks More Funds From Centre For Flood-Hit Tamil Nadu, BJP Targets Him With 'MissingCM' Hashtag

Tamil Nadu BJP's #MissingCM campaign trended on social media.

The hashtag 'MissingCM' targeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin trended on the social media platform X on Tuesday ridiculing him for attending the opposition INDIA bloc meeting in the national capital rather than visiting the flood-hit places in the state.

The #MissingCM @mkstalin started by BJP Tamil Nadu @BJP4Tamilnadu trended as the party supporters began to post messages flaying the Chief Minister for choosing to attend the alliance meeting rather than visit the flood-hit people in the southern districts.

Stalin had earlier in the day announced that he would visit Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli on December 20 and that today's visit was to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seek enhanced flood relief for the people of the state.

"Are the cries of the people of south Tamil Nadu not reaching your ears? #MissingCM @mkstalin," the post by the saffron party said.

In another post captioned: "Dear #MissingCM @mkstalin avargale - Shun this drama!", the party said, "Your claim of flying to Delhi only to meet our Honourable PM Modiji for flood assistance falls flat! The truth: it was for an already-scheduled I.N.D.I. Alliance meet in Delhi today." This was not surprising as history repeated. "In 2009, the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and your father, Thiru Karunanidhi, was in Delhi meeting Tmt Sonia Gandhi for seat sharing talks even when lakhs of Tamils were being killed in Sri Lanka." "With no lessons apparently learnt from the disastrous consequences of your father's 2009 New Delhi visit, you are in New Delhi yet again prioritising political alliances when lakhs of Tamils are stranded due to floods in the Southern Districts of Tamil Nadu. Hence the oft-repeated dialogue now finds resonance - Stalin is more dangerous than Karunanidhi!" it said.

Another "X" user Pranav Pratap Singh ridiculed the visit saying, "Dear people of Chennai stop saying you have a #MissingCM. Stalin has clearly come to the #INDIAAlliance meet to discuss ways to manage Flood relief. Relief from the flood of votes towards NDA." Krishna Kumar Murugan remarked "our Army jawans are seen rescuing a baby from the flood-hit southern district. The north-south divide bridge has gone missing #MissingCM".

