MK Stalin Asks For Centre's Permission To Help Tamils In Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday asked for the centre's permission to reach out to Tamils in Sri Lanka amid the massive economic crisis the island nation is facing. Tamil Nadu wants to send essential commodities and medicines to Tamils living in northern and eastern parts of Sri Lanka.

"The union government should permit us to help Lankan Tamils in economic distress. The Prime Minister patiently listened and has assured to act on our demands. I thank him for his assurance," Mr Stalin said.

Mr Stalin said the PM has assured appropriate action will be taken on the issues raised by him.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister made 14 demands to the central government, including they should say no to Karnataka's Makedatu Reservoir project across river Cauvery, exempt Tamil Nadu from medical entrance exam NEET, a share on the cess, continuation of GST compensation, besides centre's support for various industrial, transport and projects.

The DMK chief, heading the third-largest parliamentary party, is now aiming for a national role, championing the cause of social justice and federalism. The inauguration of the party's office in Delhi on Friday would also bring together opposition leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Left leaders and many others, after the Congress' recent poll debacle.

DMK MP Dr Kanimozhi NVN Somu told NDTV, "He has always toiled for the people. Why shouldn't we think of him as a PM candidate? There's nothing wrong."

Emerging as a mass leader with three successive poll victories, Mr Stalin is slowly but steadily aiming for a national role. The big challenge, many say, would be to unite the opposition ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.