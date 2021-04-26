Mizoram Wildfire Raging For 2 Days In Control, Chief Minister Thanks PM Modi

The fire had spread towards Serkawn, Zotlang areas of Mizoram's Lunglei district (File)

The massive wildfire raging through the forests of Mizoram since Saturday is now under control. Two helicopters of the Indian Air Force were also put in action to help douse the massive fire burning across two districts of south Mizoram.

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted a video of an IAF helicopted carrying a bambi bucket filled with water to douse the forest fire and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre for its "prompt assurance and swift action".

"Thank you so much Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. I thank the Central Government for its prompt assurance and swift action. The people of #Mizoram says 'Kan lawm e'," he tweeted.

Earlier today, PM Modi spoke with Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga to take stock of the situation and "assured all possible support from the Centre in overcoming this crisis".

"Spoke to Mizoram CM, Mr. Zoramthanga and took stock of the situation arising due to forest fires in parts of the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre in overcoming this crisis. We all pray for the safety and wellbeing of the people of Mizoram," PM Modi tweeted.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in a tweet, requested "the state government to extend all help possible".

Firefighters from the state and from the Assam Rifles along with the Border Security Force personnel have been trying to put out the blaze since Saturday when a fire broke out in the forest of Mizoram, damaging vast tracts of land and vegetation.

The fire soon spread towards the Serkawn and Zotlang areas of Mizoram's Lunglei district.

Two parties of the Assam Rifles under the leadership of Assistant Commandant Narayan Sangroula and a medical team under Captain VK Dabas armed with fire fighting equipment and an ambulance were sent to provide assistance to locals.