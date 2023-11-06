Mizoram Votes Tomorrow. A Look At Its Richest Candidates

Out of 174 candidates in the November 7 Mizoram polls, 114 (66 percent) are crorepatis, says Association of Democratic Report. In the 2018 polls, out of 209 candidate, 116 (56 percent) were crorepatis, it said.

Among the major parties 36 (90%) out of 40 candidates analysed from the ruling Mizo National Front, 33(83%) out of 40 candidates analysed from the Congress, 29 (73%) out of 40 candidates analysed from Zoram People's Movement, 9 (39%) out of 23 candidates analysed from the BJP, 1 (25%) out of 4 candidates analysed from AAP and 6 (22%) out of 27 Independent candidates analysed have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore, said the report.

BJP's JB Rualchhinga, contesting from Lawngtlai West (a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes), is the richest candidate with assets over Rs 90 crore.

He is followed by Congress' R Vanlaltluanga, contesting from Serchhip (a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes), with assets over Rs 55 crore.

H Ginzalala, contesting from Champai North (a reserved seat for Scheduled Tribes), from the ruling Zoram People's Movement has assets over Rs 36 crore.

W Chhuanawma, from ZPM, is right behind with assets over Rs 35 crore. He is contesting from Tuichang, a reserved seat.

MNF's Robert Romawia Royte, contesting from Hachhek (a reserved seat), has assets over Rs 23 crore.

Ramhlun-Edena, an independent candidate from Serchhip seat (ST), is the poorest. He has movable assets worth Rs 1,500.

The ruling MNF has 36 crorepatis out of the 40 candidates analysed, says the report. The congress has 33 crorepatis while the Zoram People's Movement has 29, says the report. The BJP, whose JB Rualchhinga tops the richest candidate list, has nine crorepats, is said.

The votes will be counted on December 3.