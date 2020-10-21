Mizoram Pulls Troops From Assam Border As Centre Sends Top Officials

The violence erupted over a COVID-19 testing centre set up by Mizoram in territory claimed by Assam.

Mizoram has decided to pull back its forces from the Assam border to an extent following the intervention of senior officials from the central government in the stalemate following Saturday's violence.

Union Home Ministry Joint Secretary Satyendra Kumar Garg, in-charge of North East affairs, had rushed to Silchar in Southern Assam for an urgent meeting with Assam and Mizoram officials.

Earlier in the day, home secretary-level talks between the two states took place in the border area in Lialiapur but remained inconclusive until centre stepped in.

Assam has also assured its best efforts to resume the movement of trucks carrying essential commodities to Mizoram that have been stranded on its side of the border.

"It has been a very fruitful meeting between centre, Assam and Mizoram," Mr Garg said.

Assam Home Commissioner GD Tripathi said, "In view of the present situation, we had requested Mizoram to withdraw the forces which they had deployed on the Assam side. Mizoram has consented and the issue of deployment of forces has been resolved.

Mizoram Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi said, "We will push back the security forces and the trucks will start moving with help of DGP Assam."

Tension has simmered in the border areas between Assam and Mizoram since Saturday after clashes between residents of the two states.

The violence erupted over a COVID-19 testing centre set up by Mizoram - within territory claimed by Assam - to sample Mizoram-bound truckers and other people.

According to locals, young men from Mizoram came to Lailapur and attacked truck drivers and villagers and burnt more than 15 small shops and houses. The locals retaliated.

Residents of Mizoram also alleged that people from Assam had gone to Vairengte and torched huts and attacked locals.

The violence prompted the chief ministers of the two states to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Home Ministry, which today called on them to work together and sort out their problems.