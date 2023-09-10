Mizoram Polls: Ruling Mizo National Front Finalises Candidates For 38 Of 40 Seats

Elections to the Mizoram assembly are due later this year. (Representational)

Mizoram's ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) has finalised its candidates for 38 out of the total 40 assembly constituencies of the state, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Elections to the Mizoram assembly are due later this year. Its present term will expire on December 17.

"At a meeting of the party's nomination committee on Saturday, we have finalised 38 candidates. No nominees were selected for Chalfilh and Aizawl South-II seats," the leader said.

Chalfilh is represented by MNF leader Lalrinliana Sailo, who is the current Speaker, while Lalchhuanthanga of the main opposition Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is the MLA of Aizawl south-II seat.

The leader said that candidates for these two seats will also be finalised soon.

It is not immediately clear why the MNF leadership did not select anyone for these two seats along with others.

A top leader, however, said it is not yet certain whether or not Lalrinliana Sailo will be fielded by the MNF.

The MNF nomination committee nominated debutant Lalremruata Chhangte in the Hrangturzo seat as the incumbent MLA and Home Minister Lalchamliana decided not to contest this time, the sources said.

Chhangte is a former student leader and has previously served as the vice president of the MNF youth wing.

Earlier, the ZPM had declared its candidates for 39 assembly constituencies except the Chakma-dominated Tuichawng seat.

The ZPM has announced that it will fight the assembly elections in the state in alliance with the Hmar People's Convention (HPC).

According to an agreement signed between the two parties last month, the HPC will support the ZPM and will not field any candidate so that non-MNF votes do not get divided.

The Congress is likely to finalise its candidates for the assembly polls soon.

In the present assembly, the MNF has 27 members, ZPM 6, Congress 5 and the BJP has one MLA. One seat is vacant following the resignation of one MNF legislator.

