Explainer: Why Counting Of Votes Isn't Being Held In Mizoram Today

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh will today announce who will be at the helm for the next 5 years. But counting of votes is not being held in Mizoram, even though it had gone to polls along with the 4 states.

The Election Commission had initially announced that Mizoram results would be out on December 3, but the date was postponed by a day.

The decision to revise the counting date comes amid protests in the state organised by Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC). The group earlier expressed displeasure over December 3 as the counting date falls on Sunday, a sacred day for Christians.

Most exit polls have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram. But, both regional parties have kept their hopes high over winning an absolute majority to form the next government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has surged ahead in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, just three hours into the counting of votes for the assembly polls. In Telangana, the Congress seems on course to dethrone K Chandrashekar Rao, who has been the Chief Minister since the state's birth in 2014.