Counting Of Votes Begins For Mizoram Polls

Chief Electoral Officer Ashish Kundra said that counting began under a three-tier security cover in 40 counting halls in 13 centres across Mizoram

Mizoram assembly polls were held on November 28.

"After counting the postal ballots first, counting of votes of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machine) would take place simultaneously for all the assembly constituencies," Mr Kundra told the media in Mizoram capital Aizawl.

