3 Dead, 9 Injured As Buildings Collapse In Mizoram, Many Feared Trapped

Many people are believed to be trapped under debris and a search and rescue operation is underway.

Three buildings in Mizoram's Aizawl collapsed after a massive landslide on Tuesday evening, leaving at least three dead, including two children. Nine others were injured and have been taken to a hospital nearby.

Many people are believed to be trapped under debris and a search and rescue operation is underway. Volunteers of the Young Mizo Association, a non-political, nongovernmental organisation of Mizo people, have also joined the rescue efforts.

Those killed in the building collapse have been identified as Lalnunfeli, 13, Sainghinglovi, 52, and Lalpeksanga, 8.

The landslide took place in Durtlang hills, which are located in the northern part of the capital city. The buildings, part of a housing complex under a central-government sponsored scheme, "Basic Services to the Urban Poor".

The residents were allotted the building last year and 18 families were living in the buildings that collapsed.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability