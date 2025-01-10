"<i>Mithai Khayenge?</i>": Sikkim Boy's Kind Gesture Leaves Internet Teary-Eyed

A young boy from Sikkim is winning hearts on the Internet for his simple act of empathy towards a tourist visiting his village. The moment, captured on camera, took place during a trip to Zuluk, a serene hill town nestled in the northeastern state.



The boy, identified as Urgen, appeared to be under 10 years old. He was walking along a hilly road with his younger sibling, Kelsang, who clung to his sleeve and was bundled up in cosy winter attire.



The interaction began when the boy met the tourist. “Aap kaha se ho?” (Where are you from?), he asked. The tourist replied, she was from Hyderabad and asked where he was from. With a shy smile, Urgen said he belonged to the same village.



Then, Urgen introduced his younger brother, Kelsang, who hung on to his sleeve as they continued their trek uphill. But what happened next is what melted hearts. Urgen turned back, looked at the tourist, and asked, “Mithai khayenge?” (Would you like some sweets?)



Without waiting for an answer, he rushed back, opened a small box of sweets and handed two pieces each to the tourist and her friend before continuing his journey with Kelsang in tow.



The video, shared on Instagram by the tourist, had an overlay text reading, “Let's practice empathy like this kid on the new year.”

The clip has since gone viral and has been viewed close to 6 million times.



A user commented, “I will cry if he asks me ‘mithai khayenge'.”



Another wrote, “That ‘Mithai Khaenge' was so genuine.”



“The kid gave us a lesson, we all should learn,” a comment read.



Someone commented, “Don't say nice to meet you instead say ‘mithai khayenge'.”



“He's so sweet. Such beautiful culture,” read a comment.



