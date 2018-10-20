Mountaineers Scale Peaks To Be Named After Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The two peaks, to be named Atal-1 and Atal-2, are at heights of 6,557 and 6,566 metres (Representational)

A mountaineering expedition to two virgin peaks in Gangotri glacier, which are to be named after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, successfully concluded with two teams scaling the peaks.

The team of mountaineers hoisted the tricolour on four peaks, Nehru Institute of Mountaineering principal Colonel Amit Bisht said.

The team will return to Uttarkashi on Sunday when details of the records set during the expedition will be shared with the media, he said.

The joint expedition named "Mission Atal" undertaken by teams from Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council and Nehru Institute of Mountaineering was flagged off by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat from Dehradun on October 4.

The two peaks, to be named Atal-1 and Atal-2, are at heights of 6,557 and 6,566 metres.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee, 93, died at All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi on August 16 after a prolonged illness.