Missing Woman's Body Found In Pond In Bengal's Sandeshkhali

The body of an 18-year-old girl -- missing for three days -- has been found in a pond in Bengal's Sandeshkhali. Her hands and feet were tied.

The police said it is likely that she had been sexually assaulted. There are claims that she was last seen riding pillion on a man's motorcycle.

The body has been sent for post mortem examination and the report is awaited.

Bricks were tied to the body to ensure that the body drowned, reported news agency IANS quoting an un-named official.

The women's family has alleged that she had been raped and murdered.

According to the girl's mother, they had gone to a nearby cowshed to give fodder to the cattle.

"I went back home earlier. My daughter said she would be coming back home after some time. But she did not and had been missing since then. Initially, we searched for her in the locality and later we filed the missing diary at the Nazat Police Station," she was quoted as saying by IANS.

The superintendent of Basirhat Police District M Rahaman said based on the complaints filed by the girl's family members, the cops have started an investigation.

"We are hopeful of nabbing the offenders at the earliest and after that, they will be dealt with legally," he added.

Sandeshkhali was recently on the boil this year after woman complained of sexual harassment against the local Trinamool Congress leader.

A police case has been filed against Sheikh Shahjahan and he has been arrested.

(With agencies)

