Missing Teenage Girl's Frozen Body Found In Ladakh River

The body was recovered from the Zanskar river (Representational)

The body of a missing teenage girl was on Wednesday recovered in frozen form in Ladakh's Zanskar area of Kargil district, police said.

The 18-year-old girl named Stanzin Dolkar went missing in the Zanskar area on November 26 last year following which the police registered a case of missing on the complaint of her father.

The body was recovered in frozen form from the Zanaskar River following information provided by some locals, police said.

The police and other agencies had earlier conducted extensive search operation but failed to get any clue about her.

