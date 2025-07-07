Missing Staff To Invisible Service: Madhya Pradesh Payroll Scam Tale Of 2 Extremes

Just days after NDTV exposed the shocking reality of nearly 50,000 government employees in Madhya Pradesh whose data is present in the state's records - but who haven't withdrawn their salaries since December 2024 - another scandal has surfaced, revealing the exact opposite side of the same broken system. One police constable in Vidisha drew salary for 12 years without reporting for duty or completing training.

Hired But Never Showed Up

In 2011, Abhishek Upadhyay was recruited into the Madhya Pradesh Police and posted at Bhopal Police Lines. As was standard procedure, he was then sent to Sagar Police Training Centre. But instead of reporting there, Upadhyay quietly returned to his hometown Vidisha.

He neither informed his department nor applied for leave. No medical papers were submitted. Instead, he simply sent his service file via speed post to Bhopal, claiming that he had fallen ill. Shockingly, his file was accepted without verification, and over the next 12 years, Upadhyay continued receiving a government salary - without attending a single day of duty or training.

12 Years Later: The Curtain Lifts

The truth emerged only after a Service Record (SR) check, mandated ahead of his 10-year time-scale pay upgrade. Assistant Commissioner of Police Ankita Khaterkar, who is investigating the matter, told NDTV: "The constable was supposed to undergo basic training in Sagar. When his entire batch was sent, he was on leave. When he returned, he was sent separately - but instead of going to the training centre, he went home to Vidisha.

He didn't inform any officer or apply for leave. He just sent his service file by post, saying he was unwell. The file was accepted in Bhopal without any checks. Since we had already sent a letter saying he was being deputed, Sagar didn't raise a flag either. No one noticed he never showed up."

When trainees returned from Sagar, his name was missing from the final list - but because he was sent separately, no one noticed his absence. Years passed. Supervisors changed. Records were never updated.

Only during the SR check did something seem off - no rewards, no punishments, no duty record. The establishment branch called him in. When Upadhyay finally appeared, the department realised he had never served a single day.

Authorities are now looking into how a lapse like this was even possible

"I Made a Mistake," Upadhyay Admits

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Upadhyay admitted to the wrongdoing: "I didn't understand how the system worked. I had a serious accident, and there's still a metal rod in my leg. I suffered from migraines, and my love marriage caused stress at home. I was mentally unwell and under treatment. I made a mistake."

Officials estimate he collected Rs 28-35 lakh in salary over the years. He has returned just Rs 1 lakh so far, claiming he will pay the rest in instalments. However, he has not submitted any medical proof to support his claims. A full investigation is underway.

Authorities are now looking into how such a lapse was even possible. How did files get processed without verification? Who were the officers responsible? And how many others might be drawing salaries without working?

ACP Khaterkar told NDTV: "We are now reviewing all relevant documents. It is possible others are doing the same - sitting at home while drawing salaries. I can't say for certain, but we can't rule it out either."

One System, Two Extremes

This scandal comes in the wake of NDTV's recent report that revealed 50,000 government employees in Madhya Pradesh have not withdrawn salaries since December 2024 - despite their employee codes being active in the payroll system. Some are retired or deceased, but many are believed to be active employees who were overlooked due to systemic errors.

The unpaid salary liability in that case exceeds Rs 230 crore.

After NDTV's investigation, the state government, which had initially asked for 15 days to respond, submitted its internal report in just three days. A full audit of the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS) is now underway.

When NDTV questioned Finance Minister Jagdish Deora, he refused to give a direct answer. "Whatever is done, is done according to the rules..." he said, before walking away from the camera.

NDTV's reporting has now lifted the veil on a crumbling administrative structure, where retired or deceased employees still have active codes, active employees remain unpaid - and some individuals walk away with lakhs without lifting a finger.

The government may claim there are no "ghosts" left in the system - but the shadows still linger.