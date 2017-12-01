Miss World Manushi Chhillar Meets Narendra Modi

Manushi, who belongs to Haryana, is the sixth Indian to win the coveted title

Newly-crowned Miss World Manushi Chhillar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. Manushi was accompanied by her parents and brother."Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017 calls on PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi," a Press Information Bureau (PIB) tweet stated.The beauty queen was elegantly dressed in an ivory contemporary ethnic wear ensemble and silver earrings, with her hair pulled back in a bun.Before meeting Modi, the 20-year-old Haryana girl had tweeted: "Excited to meet the honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi. It's indeed motivational for me to be in the presence of a man I have looked up to."On November 18, Manushi won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event at Sanya City Arena in China, ending India's 17-year-long dry spell at the contest. Priyanka Chopra won the crown in 2000.Manushi, who belongs to Haryana, is the sixth Indian to win the coveted title. Other Indians who won the crown were Reita Faria, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden and Yukta Mookhey.