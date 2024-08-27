'Truth Must Come Out...': Kerala Actor Accused Of Sex Assault Claims Blackmail

Malayalam film actor Mukesh has been accused of sexual assault (File).

Malayalam actor and CPIM MLA M Mukesh - one of many Kerala film personalities accused of sexual assault after the Justice Hema Committee report release - hit back Tuesday saying he had been "blackmailed" by his accuser, fellow actor Minu Muneer, and her husband. "The truth must come out... I welcome inquiries into allegations against filmmakers, including myself," he said on Facebook.

Ms Munner, on Monday, told NDTV that Mr Mukesh and another prominent actor, Jayasurya, had physically and verbally abused her on the set of a movie in 2013. Mukesh, she also said, had made unwanted advances when she sought his help to join a Malayalam film actors' organisation called AMMA. "There is a lot of exploitation in this industry. I am a witness and victim. When I moved to Chennai, nobody reached out to me, asking me what had happened..." she told NDTV.

Demanding a "transparent investigation... to reveal the true nature of allegations discussed in the public", he claimed Ms Muneer first approached him in 2009 and then in 2022, when she asked for "at least Rs 1 lakh" and her husband followed that by demanding "a huge amount of money".

"In 2009 a woman, calling herself 'Meenu Kurien', introduced herself as someone looking for roles in films... she contacted me on phone and came to my house with photographs," the CPIM leader said.

"When she said she wanted help with opportunities (in movies)... I said I would try."

"She later sent me a message about my polite behaviour... at no point during the meeting did she point out flaws in my behaviour or express displeasure..." Mukesh wrote in Malayalam.

He said the woman contacted him again in 2022, when she said her name was Minu Muneer.

"They (Ms Muneer and her husband) asked me for financial help. When I expressed my helplessness, (they said) Rs 1 lakh was enough. She sent a WhatsApp message asking for this amount."

Mukesh also said he received a second message in which Ms Muneer told him "people from a particular community had been asked to intervene" as he had not paid the money.

"A few days later another person called, claiming to be her husband, and demanded a huge amount of money. This gang has been constantly blackmailing me for money..." he said, accusing Ms Muneer of levelling sexual assault charges to capitalise on sympathy generated by the Hema Committee report.

"I am revealing this on basis of evidence regarding messages they sent me. I am not one to conspire to harm someone's personality or dignity..." Mukesh said, "But I am not ready to surrender to blackmail tactics. The facts must come out against those who set traps to ruin the lives of others."

Amid the flood of sex assault allegations, earlier today veteran actor Mohanlal resigned as chief of AMMA. The executive committee also resigned.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, under severe scrutiny, announced a seven-member SIT to probe all sexual assault charges.

That has not, however, stopped the avalanche of political attacks from the opposition BJP and the Congress-led United Democratic Front, who have demanded accountability from the state government, particularly amid claims it sought to bury the report to protect top actors.

