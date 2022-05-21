Minor Fire At New Parliament Building Today, None Hurt: Report

It was a minor fire and the fire staff in Parliament put it out even before fire engines reached.

A minor fire broke out in the new Parliament building in central Delhi this afternoon, officials said.

Information regarding the fire was received at 12:35 pm and five fire engines were sent to the spot, the fire department officials told news agency Press Trust of India.

It was a minor fire and the fire staff present inside the Parliament complex put it out even before the fire engines reached the spot, they told Press Trust of India.



