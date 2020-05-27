Minor Allegedly Gangraped In Jharkhand, 1 Arrested: Police

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district on Monday

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the case. "We have arrested a suspect. We are investigating the matter," police official Anuranjan Kispotta said.

"Immediately after the matter came to light, the Sub-Divisional Officer, Station-in-Charge took cognizance and started investigating the matter and identified the accused. According to the latest situation, FIR is also being filed against the accused and further process is going on," senior police official Varun Ranjan said.

Soon after the incident occurred, villagers blocked a road for hours. They also set ablaze tyres on that way and raised slogans against the district administration.