'Fully Focused On Ensuring Safety Of Indians In Bangladesh': S Jaishankar

Nearly 1,000 Indian students have returned to India from Bangladesh through various land transit points or by flight, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday as the neighbouring country continued to reel under deadly clashes that reportedly left over 90 people dead.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the MEA is fully focused on ensuring safety and well being of the Indians in Bangladesh.

MEA is fully focused on ensuring their safety and well being. The current situation is as below. https://t.co/KpUp9gEaHa — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 20, 2024

Indian missions in Bangladesh are in regular touch with authorities concerned to ensure safety and security of Indian nationals and students, the MEA said.

"Thus far, 778 Indian students have returned to India through various land ports. In addition, around 200 students have returned home by regular flight services through Dhaka and Chittagong airports," it said.

Bangladesh has been reeling under deadly clashes with protesting students demanding the Sheikh Hasina-led government to scrap a controversial job quota system.

Over 90 people have been killed in the clashes that began weeks ago, according to reports from Dhaka though the exact number of deaths is not yet clear.

Law enforcement authorities in Bangladesh have imposed a nationwide curfew as the clashes between protesters demanding withdrawal of a job quota system and police continued across the country.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said the total Indian nationals in Bangladesh are estimated to be around 15,000.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet and Khulna have been assisting the return of Indian nationals home.

"In coordination with the local authorities, measures are being taken by the High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions to facilitate safe travel to the border crossing points along the India-Bangladesh international border," it said in a statement.

"The MEA is also coordinating with civil aviation, immigration, land ports and BSF authorities to ensure a smooth passage for our citizens," it said.

The MEA said the Indian High Commission and the Assistant High Commissions are in regular touch with more than 4,000 students remaining in various universities in Bangladesh and are providing necessary assistance.

Students from Nepal and Bhutan have also been assisted with their crossing into India on request, it said.

"Security escorts have also been arranged, where necessary, for their travel by road during repatriation through select land ports," the MEA said.

"The High Commission in Dhaka is also coordinating with civil aviation authorities of Bangladesh and commercial airlines to ensure uninterrupted flight services to India from Dhaka and Chittagong, which can be used by our nationals to return to home," it said.

