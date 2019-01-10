Minister Rejects Report On Plan To Make Hindi Compulsory Till Class 8

Prakash Javadekar clarified that no language was being given compulsory status. (File)

Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday countered media reports on government's intention of making Hindi compulsory, saying that no language is being given a compulsory status in the new National Education Policy (NEP).

"The Committee on New Education Policy in its draft report has not recommended making any language compulsory. This clarification is necessitated in the wake of mischievous and misleading report in a section of the media," Mr Javadekar tweeted.

A media report had said that the government will make Hindi compulsory for students till Class 8, in its upcoming education policy.