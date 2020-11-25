'India Is A Key Net Security Provider In Indian Ocean Region': Minister

The Minister also said that he had called for joint efforts in the development of supply chains. (File)

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said India has a key role as a net security provider and a first responder to disasters in the Indian Ocean region.

The minister also said in a tweet that he had spoken on India's emergence as a global pharmacy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In another post, the Minister said that he had called for joint efforts in the development and diversification of supply chains, bringing in business stakeholders, promoting Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) tourism, and more scientific efforts on challenges faced by the IORA region.

The Indian Ocean region recently witnessed two phases of the 24th edition of the multilateral Malabar Naval Exercise between India, Australia, Japan and the US.

The second phase of the naval exercise concluded on November 20.