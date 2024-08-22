Minister Launches Guidelines For Seaplane Operations In India

These guidelines prioritize the safety and security of operations. (Representational)

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu launched the Guidelines for Seaplane Operations in India today, simplifying regulations for such operations in the country. Mr Naidu said, "These guidelines not only integrate seaplane operations into India's aviation landscape for transportation but also create jobs and foster economic empowerment, making seaplanes a symbol of the country's growth, innovation, and commitment to inclusive development."

The new guidelines allow non-scheduled entities to operate such services and put in place a simplified certificate process. The relaxed norms are aimed at encouraging seaplane operations under the regional air connectivity scheme UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik).

Seaplanes can land and take off from the sea. Under the relaxed norms of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), there will be no need for a waterdrome license and compliance requirements have also been reduced. Waterdromes are for landing and taking off seaplanes.

"On careful study of the situation and drawing from the experience of the helicopter operations, the Government has taken a flexible and pragmatic approach to ensure the growth of seaplane operations," Mr Naidu said. The Minister also announced that the demonstration flights of the seaplane by manufacturer DeHavilland would be held shortly.

Minister Murlidhar Mohol said, "This initiative is poised to not only improve connectivity but also to boost tourism, foster economic growth, and bring the most remote areas of India closer together. The newly launched guidelines represent a well-considered framework designed to ensure that seaplane operations are conducted safely, securely, and efficiently, marking a new era in India's aviation landscape."

Among other regulatory changes, fresh Commercial Pilot License (CPL) holders can now directly obtain seaplane ratings that will allow them to fly seaplanes.

These guidelines prioritize the safety and security of operations and define the responsibilities of all stakeholders, ensuring a seamless and efficient seaplane operation across the nation, the Centre said.

The adoption of the Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) framework for seaplanes is a significant step forward in the Government's commitment to enhancing regional connectivity, they added.

Earlier in June, the DGCA revised norms to streamline infrastructure procedures, pilot training requirements, and regulatory compliances, paving the way for seaplane services to reach remote areas.

The revised regulations incorporated easier training requirements and simplified approval processes for seaplane operations.

India had seaplane operations in Andaman & Nicobar as well as in Gujarat but they couldn't sustain for long. Meanwhile, the government plans to set up water aerodromes at 18 places spread across Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Goa, Assam, Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.