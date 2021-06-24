On Central Vista, Minister's 'Vidvaans And Their Ice Cream Evenings' Dig

The minister had gone to the site to take stock of the construction work.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today shared pictures from his visit to Central Vista Avenue and New Parliament and praised the workers involved in the construction of the two projects. "The toil and perseverance of our workers is giving shape to architectural heritage for the future generations," Mr Puri, who had earlier said that the projects will be a symbol of modern India, tweeted along with a number of pictures taken at the site.

Toil & perseverance of our workers is giving shape to architectural heritage for the future generations.

I visited the Central Vista Avenue & New Parliament sites to take stock today.



Happy to inform the 'Vidvaans' that their ice cream evenings are going to get even better!

The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, envisages a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, new Prime Minister's residence and office, and a new Vice President Enclave.

The project has been criticised by opposition parties, especially the Congress, which argued that the money would be put to better use if it were spent to upgrade the healthcare system.

The centre has said that the project is a "necessity" and that the big ticket makeover had no bearing on the procurement of vaccines.

The Parliament building is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹ 862 crores and the Central Vista Avenue at ₹ 477 crores. "The total cost of the project construction currently underway is around ₹ 1,300-odd crores... We want to finish the new Parliament building by 2022 to mark 75 years of independence," Mr Puri had earlier said.