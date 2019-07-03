Minister Asked To Take Action Over Mahatma Gandhi's Pic On Liquor Bottles

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu termed the matter as serious. (File)

Rajya Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on liquor bottles of an Israeli company, prompting the Chair to direct External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to look into the matter and take immediate appropriate action.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, AAP member Sanjay Singh said an Israeli company has insulted the Father of the Nation by printing his picture on liquor bottles. He demanded action against the company and removal of the bottles carrying the pictures.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu termed the matter as serious with several members joining the issue.

Mr Naidu asked S Jaishankar, who was present in the House, to look into the matter. "Please take note of the same and try to take appropriate immediate action," he said.

